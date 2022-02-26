Carlo Ancelotti happy with Real Madrid’s solid win at Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he was pleased with their gritty 1-0 La Liga victory away at Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos made the short trip across the Spanish capital with the aim of extending their lead at the top of the table but they struggled for large parts of the game in Vallecas.

French star Karim Benzema eventually produced a match winning moment for the visitors as his late goal broke Rayo’s solid defensive resistance.

Benzema and Vini Jr combine brilliantly to finally give Real Madrid the lead! ⚪ Is there a more deadly attacking partnership on the planet this season? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0z64y6Aq9u — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 26, 2022

However, despite not hitting top gear, Ancelotti was looking for positives at full time, as his side now move nine points clear in the title race overnight.

“I am very satisfied with the work, commitment and intensity we put into the game, a game which was very competitive”, as per reports from Marca.

“It was a field where it’s difficult to play, because of the atmosphere, and the poor grass, but we did very well.

“I don’t think many teams win here.”

Real Madrid now face a crunch few weeks ahead as Ancelotti looks to plot a course for European and domestic success in 2022.

Up next for Ancelotti’s charges is a home tie with Real Sociedad next weekend before the looming spectre of their Champions League last 16 second leg with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG currently have a 1-0 lead from the first leg with the Parisians have never won a competitive game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

