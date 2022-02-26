Carlo Ancelotti defies rotation with attempt to seize title soon

Real Madrid’s team for this afternoon’s game against Rayo Vallecano is out, and it has only a couple of changes from the team that beat Alaves last weekend.

David Alaba is injured, and Toni Kroos is back from injury, but those are the only alterations to the side that won 3-0 with a dominant showing last week.

Carlo Ancelotti clearly doesn’t like to change a winning formula. The title race has just opened up a little, and a couple of big results now could shut it down again – so his caution is well-deserved.

Rotations who? This is beyond parody at this point, Carletto https://t.co/X9II5WZYc2 — Eduardo Alvarez (@Alvarez) February 26, 2022

But there are plenty of Barcelona fans who think this side would perform better with more variety, and playing older players like Luka Modric into the ground now is only likely to hurt the squad more later.

Ancelotti knows this, and is gambling on a decisive string of results to end the title rice. It will be interesting to see how his strategy works in the weeks to come.