Gareth Bale and David Alaba miss out as Real Madrid head to Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Gareth Bale and David Alaba will miss their cross city trip to face Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos head to Vallecas tomorrow with a six-point lead at the top of La Liga but they have not won away from home in league action since December.

The Italian is balancing his squad ahead of their title run in and Champions League campaign with neither Bale or Alaba risked.

Ancelotti confirmed in his pre match press conference that Bale is suffering with muscle pain but the Welsh international will be back in contention to face Real Sociedad next weekend.

Alaba is struggling with an abductor strain, with has restricted his involvement in training this week, but he is not expected to miss more than a week of action.

Jesus Vallejo and Mariano Diaz have been called up as squad replacements but veteran defender Nacho Fernandez is expected to replace Alaba in Ancelotti’s only starting change.