Atletico Madrid boost Top Four hopes with Celta Vigo win

Atletico Madrid have continued their push to seal a Top Four finish this weekend with a 2-0 win at home to Celta Vigo.

Diego Simeone’s side have now gained an edge over rivals Barcelona with a routine three points against the Galicians at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos looked determined to stamp their authority on the game from the off in Madrid with Angel Correa denied before Renan Lodi fired home his first league goal of the season.

Renan Lodi drills one in low at the near post! 💥 He catches the Celta keeper out to make it 1-0 to Atleti 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/tbXkyMo3ZV — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 26, 2022

Simeone’s charges continued to have the better of the contest in the second 45 as Lodi bulleted home a low cross into the box to double their advantage.

Renan Lodi is substituted to a standing ovation as his name rings out around the Wanda Metropolitano! 👏 With no LaLiga goals this season prior to tonight's game, the Brazilian's brace has Atleti 2-0 up against Celta 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cK3uNddGaf — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 26, 2022

The hosts did have chances to kill the game off late on with Yannick Carrasco and Rodrigo de Paul kept out in the closing stages.

Up next for Atletico is a trip to Champions League rivals Real Betis next weekend with Celta Vigo at home to Mallorca.

