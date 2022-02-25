Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé suffered a rather embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s win over Napoli.

The Blaugrana made relatively easy work of Napoli in their Europa League knockout playoff second leg in Naples.

Goals from Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Pique and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Barca through with a 4-2 win on the night and a 5-3 win on aggregate.

It was Barca’s best European performance of the season, and there was delight on every player’s face as they left the pitch on the Stadi Diego Armando Maradona.

But during the game, there was an embarrassing moment for Dembélé.

It has been a difficult few weeks for the winger amid his contract rejections and subsequent booing from Barcelona fans.

Though, he did manage to win over some supporters during his bright first leg appearance.

On Thursday night, he came off the bench with 20 minutes to go, but not without a mini crisis.

According to Movistar, when Dembélé was asked to enter the action, he realised he didn’t have his shirt.

He had to send a member of staff back to the dressing room to retrieve the shirt for him to get off the bench.

It’s likely Dembélé will be criticised for this, but it’s far from the first time a player has left his shirt behind at half time.