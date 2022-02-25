Manchester United striker Anthony Elanga has explained a weakness of Jan Oblak’s.

Elanga struck for United to take a draw away from home against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Atleti probably deserved to win the game, but they now head to Old Trafford needing to win after conceding the equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.

Bruno Fernandes put Elanga through one-on-one with Oblak, and the young striker slotted home with brilliant composure.

His job did appear to be made a little easier by Oblak, though, with the out of form Atletico keeper leaving a little too much space.

And according to the United striker, it’s a habit of Oblak’s.

He said after the game: “It was my first opportunity of the game, and I obviously always do my homework.

“When I’m playing against other teams.

“I watched and I really like that side, and he comes out and leaves a huge space for me.

“In that moment, I’ve still gotta be composed, calm and relaxed. I was able to slot it into the space and happy days.”

Fortunately for Atletico, there are no longer away goals in this competition, and so they will at least head to Old Trafford without any kind of deficit.