Barcelona and Real Madrid could be set to swap shirt manufacturers.

Barca and Real Madrid have had manufacturer deals with Nike and Adidas respectively since 1998.

But those deals are in doubt, with Real Madrid in talks with Adidas, according to Sport, in a bid to update their deal.

Los Blancos are said to have received a proposal from Nike and they want to make sure they are getting the very most of their money in their current deal.

The same report claims Barcelona are now following updates closely.

The Blaugrana are due to renegotiate their deal with Nike, with their current deal set to expire in 2023.

And according to Sport, Barca could switch to Adidas in a surprise swap between the two clubs, if indeed Real Madrid wind up ditching the German manufacturer for a better deal with Nike.

This could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months.