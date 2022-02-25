Barcelona, Sevilla and Real Betis all know their Europa League Round of 16 opponents.

The Europa League draw has taken place this afternoon following Thursday night’s knockout playoff round second legs.

Three of the four La Liga clubs remained in the competition following the latest round.

Real Sociedad were the only club to drop out, coming up against a far superior RB Leipzig side in the second leg, despite drawing 2-2 away from home.

Barcelona booked their place in the Round of 16 with a comprehensive away performance against Napoli, winning 4-2 away from home and 5-3 on aggregate.

Sevilla, meanwhile, lost in the second leg against Dinamo Zagreb, losing 1-0, but having won 3-1 in the first leg, they had done enough to progress.

It was a similar story for Real Betis, who beat Zenit St Petersburg 3-2 in the first leg, and they drew 0-0 in the second to progress on aggregate, though only after a Zenit goal was disallowed by VAR in stoppage time.

Today’s draw was seeded, meaning none of the Spanish teams could face each other, only facing those who won their Europa League groups.

And the draw resulted in a clash with Premier League club West Ham United for final hosts Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Barcelona were handed ties against Turkish giants Galatasaray and Real Betis will face Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

The draw in full is below:

Rangers vs Crvena zvezda

Braga vs Monaco

Porto vs Lyon

Atalanta vs Leverkusen

Sevilla vs West Ham

Barcelona vs Galatasaray

Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow

Betis vs Frankfurt

The ties will take place across March 10 and 17.