Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Villarreal have learned the new final destination for the Champions League.

The Champions League final was meant to be staged in Saint-Petersburg, Russia, but that will no longer be the case.

Following Russia’s ongoing invasion attempts on Ukraine, they have been stripped of the Champions League final.

UEFA chiefs met this morning to discuss the issue and they have decided to reallocate the final.

The final will now take place in Paris’ Stade de France on May 28.

Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Villarreal remain in the competition, and they will now be fighting to reach the French capital, rather than Saint-Petersburg.

The decision has been backed by almost all associations, and the sanctions against Russia may not end there.

UEFA’s meetings will continue, and on the docket is the sponsorship of Gazprom.

The Russia state-backed oil company are one of UEFA’s biggest sponsors, worth around £33million a year.

UEFA are under pressure to drop the sponsor and meetings today will decide their course of action.