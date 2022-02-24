The remarkable statistic that proves the Champions League loves Joao Felix

The great players do it on the biggest nights and Joao Felix certainly did it last night. The Portuguese continued the assertive streak he showed at Pamplona at the weekend, when Atletico Madrid beat Osasuna 3-0 and he scored the opening goal, by firing Los Rojiblancos into a first-half lead against Manchester United in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Felix was a constant threat to the Premier League side according to Diario AS, operating in the space between the defensive pivot and the centre-backs and wreaking havoc. Anthony Elanga’s equaliser ten minutes from time put a bit of a dampener on the occasion but the main takeaway from the night was Felix’s class.

The Portuguese wasn’t actually on the pitch when United scored; he’d been taken off four minutes earlier for Antoine Griezmann in what was understood to be an attempt by Diego Simeone to solidify Atletico’s left side amid increasing pressure from United. He earned a standing ovation from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Felix has now scored seven goals in 19 Champions League games, a much higher rate than the 16 he’s notched in 75 La Liga games. Now, the challenge for the 22-year-old is to deliver with such quality on a consistent basis. Atletico most certainly need him.