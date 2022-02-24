Sevilla have limped through to the Europa League Round of 16 after a narrow aggregate win over Dinamo Zagreb.

The first leg efforts of Los Nervionenses proved to be enough to see them through after a disappointing second leg.

Sevilla haven’t been helped by injury issues, with Diego Carlos forced off at half-time.

But they will still have been disappointed to put themselves through a nervy finale in Coratia after going 1-0 down through a Mislav Orsic penalty in the 65th minute.

That goal meant Sevilla’s lead was down to one goal after their 3-1 win in the first leg.

But they did manage to see out the aggregate win, despite Thomas Delaney’s red card in stoppage time, and they will be in the draw for the Round of 16 after dodging a bullet against Dinamo.

Sevilla will remain on course for a home final, with this year’s Europa League showpiece taking place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan at the end of May.