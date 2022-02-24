Real Sociedad’s Europa League campaign has come to an end following defeat to RB Leipzig.

La Real will have been confident of progressing to the Round of 16 following an impressive 2-2 away draw with Champions League dropouts Leipzig.

But they couldn’t follow up that result with a positive home performance and paid the price.

Goals from Will Orban, Andre Silva and Emil Forsberg saw Leipzig through, even with Martin Zubimendi briefly getting La Real back into the tie, making it 2-1.

Imanol Alguacil‘s men were outclassed at home and it continues a disappointing run for them, winning only one of their last seven games in all competitions.

La Real have slid down the table in recent weeks and months and now find themselves outside La Liga’s top six, albeit with a game in hand.

Though, if there is one positive in this defeat, it is that they should now be able to place all focus on getting back into the Europa League for next season.