Real Madrid get behind their Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin after Russia invades his country

Real Madrid have gotten behind reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin after Russia invaded his home country of Ukraine according to Diario AS. Carlo Ancelotti and his teammates have transmitted solidarity to the footballer at Valdebebas since the news broke.

Lunin arrived at training having already learned of the invasion and while his wife and some of his family live in Madrid his hometown is Kharkov, less than 50 kilometres from the Russian border. He’s thanked the club for their concern but assured he’s keen to continue working as normal and wants to be included in the squad to face Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked the world and also had ramifications in the bubble of football. The Champions League final had been set to take place in Saint Petersburg but UEFA are set to move it. Zenit St. Petersburg, meanwhile, are in Spain this evening set to take on Real Betis in the Europa League.