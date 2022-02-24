Real Madrid are yet to offer soon-to-be free agent Luka Modric a new contract

This summer is going to be a big one for Real Madrid according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish giants want to bring in both Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain and Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and they’re also about to bid farewell to soon-to-be free agents like Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco. That will free up close to €60m on the club’s wage bill.

There’s also the small matter of Luka Modric’s future. The Croatian playmaker renewed his contract for another year in May of 2021, just after the 2020/21 season came to a close. Madrid don’t offer multi-year deals to players over the age of 30, the reason Sergio Ramos left for Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Modric will turn 37 on September ninth and has been superb for Los Blancos ever since he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu back in the summer of 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur. He even won the Ballon d’Or back in 2018, breaking up the extraterrestrial duopoly forged by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

If Modric intends on continuing at Madrid next season he’s going to have to negotiate a new deal, but talks haven’t been forthcoming on the club’s part. The Croatian accepted a 10% reduction in salary last season and it’s not yet known what next year’s terms will be should they be offered. There’s still months left to close a deal, however, and find a favourable solution.