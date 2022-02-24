Real Betis scraped through to the Europa League Round of 16 after a late VAR scare against Zenit St Petersburg.

Manuel Pellegrini‘s men pulled off an impressive away result in the first leg, winning 3-2.

And that meant all they had to do was protect that lead at home to book their place in the next round.

They managed it, too, albeit by the skin of their teeth.

Betis kept Zenit quiet for virtually the whole game, limiting them to just two shots, only one of which was on target.

But Zenit found the net during stoppage time, with Dimitri Chistyakov thinking he had scored a late equaliser.

But VAR rescued Betis, ruling out the goal and while a nervy few minutes of stoppage time followed, Los Verdiblancos were able to see out the win.

Betis now progress to the next stage of the Europa League, the Round of 16, while Zenit head home amid controversy over Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Zenit were meant to host the Champions League final this season, but it’s expected they will be stripped of that honour due to the ongoing attacks on Ukraine by their country.