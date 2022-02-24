Kylian Mbappe continuing to hold firm amid pressure from Paris Saint-Germain to renew his contract

The Kylian Mbappe saga shows no sign of abating according to Marca. The Paris Saint-Germain forward’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season and Real Madrid are waiting in the wings, but the French club haven’t given up hope.

PSG have put an offer on the table exceeding an annual gross salary of €90m with the promise of a strong sporting project included. Mbappe rejected it when it was proposed back in August but the offer was raised again last week in a meeting with the proposal that it could be included in a short-term, two-year deal. Mbappe’s answer, however, continues to be negative.

Mbappe has become more than a footballer to PSG. The forward is the face of the club, even more so than Neymar Junior or Lionel Messi, and their Qatari owners are desperate to have him go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as a PSG player.

Madrid, on the other hand, are happy with Mbappe’s professionalism. They respect that all he’s focused on right now is the second leg of the Champions League last 16, where PSG are facing Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on March ninth. They trust that the 23-year-old will be their player in the summer.