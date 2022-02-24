Joao Felix assures Atletico Madrid are confident and ready to finish the season strong

Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 at the Wanda Metropolitano last night. Joao Felix, assisted by Renan Lodi, fired the hosts into the lead in the seventh minute only for Anthony Elanga, assisted by Bruno Fernandes, to draw United level ten minutes from time.

Both sides are struggling domestically this season and so will see the Champions League as their last chance for glory. Both are fighting for a place in the top four of their respective leagues despite beginning the season with the idea of challenging for the title; Atletico especially given they’re reigning La Liga champions.

Atletico were the better side for much of the game and struck the post twice through Sime Vrsaljko and Antoine Griezmann. They’ll be disappointed to have had failed to secure what would have been a huge first leg victory and now have to prepare to go to Old Trafford for the second leg. That’ll take place on March 15th.

“This has been our strategy for a long time,” Felix said post-match as carried by Marca. “We try to score early because if they don’t score we’re closer to winning. Last week we were firing in crosses and the truth is it worked out.

“We have to keep working hard to ensure we’re strong for the final stretch of the season. We’re confident and fighting for a goal that we’re clear about. Performing well in the Champions League and La Liga. I’m not saying we’re going to fight for the title because that’s difficult, but to qualify for the Champions League.”