Imanol Alguacil insists Real Sociedad are in the right frame of mind ahead of Leipzig clash

Real Sociedad welcome Leipzig to San Sebastian this evening in the second leg of their Europa League tie. The winner will achieve a place in the last 16 of the competition and La Real will fancy their chances after the first leg, which they drew 2-2 in Germany.

Robin Le Normand fired the Basque outfit ahead in that game last Thursday evening only for Christopher Nkunku to draw the hosts level. Mikel Oyarzabal then put La Real back in front only for Emile Forsberg to draw Leipzig level. La Real will hope that the fact the second leg is in Spain will work in their favour.

But they’re going to need to improve on last Sunday’s Basque Derby, a game they lost 4-0 to their great rivals Athletic Club at San Mames. La Real undoubtedly have quality in their ranks but they’ve struggled with consistency over the past few seasons. They’ll hope they can see this one over the line tonight.

“Athletic is history,” Imanol Alguacil said pre-match in comments carried by Marca. “Just like when we won the Copa del Rey I told you it was history, Sunday is too. [The game with Leipzig] was earned by the players who qualified from a complicated group and eliminated two Champions League teams, keeping the tie alive against a strong Leipzig.

“We want to go through; we’re enormously ambitious and enthusiastic. But we’re about to face a great team and it’s going to be difficult. It’s a big moment. I’ve already thanked the players before it, because we’re going to experience it for them. Hopefully we can put on a great game and, with the help of our fans, we can win, pass through the tie and live another great night soon. It can’t be that if we lose it’s a failure.”