Gerard Pique has extended Barcelona’s lead over Napoli in Naples.

The Blaugrana got off to a fast start in Italy, taking a two-goal lead within 13 minutes thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong.

But they were pegged back when Marc-Andre ter Stegen conceded a silly penalty, allowing Lorenzo Insigne to get his side back into the game.

Barca had a golden chance to restore their lead with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang putting a free header wide.

But who needs a striker when you have a centre-back like Pique.

The former Spain international restored Barca’s two-goal lead with a lovely strike on the stroke of half-time.

He controlled the ball mid-air with a brilliant first touch before volleying into the far bottom corner.

The goal puts Barca in a commanding position, leading by two goals on the night and on aggregate heading into the second half.

You can watch the goal below, depending on your location.