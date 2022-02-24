Gerard Pique has extended Barcelona’s lead over Napoli in Naples.
The Blaugrana got off to a fast start in Italy, taking a two-goal lead within 13 minutes thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong.
But they were pegged back when Marc-Andre ter Stegen conceded a silly penalty, allowing Lorenzo Insigne to get his side back into the game.
Barca had a golden chance to restore their lead with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang putting a free header wide.
But who needs a striker when you have a centre-back like Pique.
The former Spain international restored Barca’s two-goal lead with a lovely strike on the stroke of half-time.
He controlled the ball mid-air with a brilliant first touch before volleying into the far bottom corner.
The goal puts Barca in a commanding position, leading by two goals on the night and on aggregate heading into the second half.
You can watch the goal below, depending on your location.
WHAT A GOAL BY PIQUE
VAMOS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GXiLwm9sXS
— Ziad is back in pain (@Ziad_EJ) February 24, 2022