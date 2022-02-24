Barcelona Europa League

(Video) Gerard Pique restores Barcelona’s two-goal lead over Napoli

Gerard Pique has extended Barcelona’s lead over Napoli in Naples.

The Blaugrana got off to a fast start in Italy, taking a two-goal lead within 13 minutes thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong.

But they were pegged back when Marc-Andre ter Stegen conceded a silly penalty, allowing Lorenzo Insigne to get his side back into the game.

Barca had a golden chance to restore their lead with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang putting a free header wide.

But who needs a striker when you have a centre-back like Pique.

The former Spain international restored Barca’s two-goal lead with a lovely strike on the stroke of half-time.

He controlled the ball mid-air with a brilliant first touch before volleying into the far bottom corner.

The goal puts Barca in a commanding position, leading by two goals on the night and on aggregate heading into the second half.

You can watch the goal below, depending on your location.

Europa League FC Barcelona Gerard Pique Napoli

