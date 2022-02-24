Erling Haaland’s camp annoyed by Real Madrid’s request to wait until 2023 to leave Borussia Dortmund

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but to differing degrees. The former want Haaland right now, this summer. The latter want the Norwegian to wait until summer 2023 to make the move, a request that hasn’t gone down well in Haaland’s camp as per Mundo Deportivo.

Madrid’s priority this summer is to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old Frenchman’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and Los Blancos are absolutely determined to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. They also want Haaland, but next summer rather than this one.

Madrid are aware that it’s unlikely Haaland will comply with their request and believe that Manchester City are the club most likely to land the 21-year-old this summer. They’re keen to recruit a centre-forward after failing to land Harry Kane last summer. Barcelona are also in the picture but to what degree is unknown.