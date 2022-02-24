Eric Abidal reveals Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Antony when he was at Sao Paulo

Ajax signed Antony from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2020. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger is beginning to really explode in Amsterdam, especially this season. He’s provided eleven goals and nine assists for the Dutch club in 27 appearances for them.

Before joining Ajax, however, there had been a chance that he could have joined Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan club had been tracking him when he was at Sao Paulo, with then-sporting director Eric Abidal recently admitting so. Although he said that they were following many players at that time and Antony, three years younger, wasn’t as consistent.

Antony’s form this season has earned him interest from several of the European elite for this coming summer transfer window, most notably Paris Saint-Germain. Valued at €35m by Transfermarkt, the Brazilian has earned seven caps for the Brazilian national team and scored two goals. He was part of the team that won gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer.