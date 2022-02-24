Diego Simeone satisfied with Atletico Madrid’s performance against Manchester United

Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 at the Wanda Metropolitano last night. Joao Felix, assisted by Renan Lodi, fired the hosts into the lead in the seventh minute only for Anthony Elanga, assisted by Bruno Fernandes, to draw United level ten minutes from time.

Both sides are struggling domestically this season and so will see the Champions League as their last chance for glory. Both are fighting for a place in the top four of their respective leagues despite beginning the season with the idea of challenging for the title; Atletico especially given they’re reigning La Liga champions.

Atletico were the better side for much of the game and struck the post twice through Sime Vrsaljko and Antoine Griezmann. They’ll be disappointed to have had failed to secure what would have been a huge first leg victory and now have to prepare to go to Old Trafford for the second leg. That’ll take place on March 15th.

“They took advantage of the only mistake in a very good match,” Diego Simeone said post-match as carried by Marca. “Reinildo [Mandava] wanted to anticipate, although holding tight would have been a better option. The forwards’ job wasn’t easy but I’m left with a lot of good things. I have no doubt that this is the way.

“Almost everything we did in the game was very good,” the Argentine continued. “It appears that they have the advantage, but nothing changes. Our goal was a very good action. A great cross from Lodi and a great finish from Joao. I’m leaving this game satisfied. We didn’t do enough to win but the tie is open.”