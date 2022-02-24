Diego Maradona’s son is convinced that Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona this summer

Diego Maradona’s son, Diego Sinagra, has claimed that he’s convinced Lionel Messi is going to leave Paris Saint-Germain and return to Barcelona at the end of this season. The Naples native was speaking with Catalan media who have descended upon the city ahead of Barcelona’s Europa League tie with Napoli this evening at the Diego Armando Maradona.

Messi left Barcelona for PSG in the summer after his contract at Camp Nou expired and it became evident the Catalan club couldn’t afford to offer him a new one. Messi joined his old friend Neymar Junior at the Parc des Princes and while he hasn’t played badly by any means he’s yet to hit the heights we know he can.

“What club wasn’t going to miss him? For me they’re coping well,” Sinagra said to Diario Sport. “But I’m convinced that Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona. Maybe this coming summer. He doesn’t look happy [at PSG]. Obviously he’s a great player and when you play like he can you can play anywhere in the world. But he should be at Barcelona, without a doubt.”

Sinagra, 35, was born in 1986, the year Maradona led Argentina to glory in the World Cup in Mexico and was at the peak of his powers at Napoli. Sinagra was the result of an extramarital affair between Maradona and Cristiana Sinagra, a Neapolitan woman. Sinagra also became a footballer and is currently in charge of Napoli United, a club in the fifth tier of Italian football.