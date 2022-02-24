Chelsea are ready to go all out to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Chelsea have decided to go all out for Ousmane Dembele according to a report by Diario Sport. The London club have committed to pursuing the Barcelona winger after opting against a move for Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry to the cost of the deal. Thomas Tuchel worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele’s contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of this season and while internal murmurs have suggested he’s happy in Catalonia all signs point to him leaving the club when it does rather than renew. His economic demands seem to be simply unfeasible for a Barcelona in the midst of financial challenges.

It appears that there are only three clubs able to match what the 24-year-old Frenchman wants; Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus. Dembele’s camp is in search of a club where the winger will be paid well and made the reference of a sporting project. The only way that he could stay at Barcelona would be if his camp takes the first step and reaches out to the club to negotiate.