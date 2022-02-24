Barcelona and Napoli stars have sent a message to Russia over their attacks on Ukraine.

Much of the world is getting behind Ukraine after Russia launched attacks on several areas of the country.

Russia appear to be engaging in an invasion attempt, despite denials from state officials, and much of the world’s economic forces are responding with sanctions.

In the meantime, hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing Ukraine in a desperate attempt to reach safety, and more than 50 lives have been lost in the initial attacks.

Ukraine have appealed to Russia to avoid the situation but have now been forced to cut ties.

In the meantime, the sports world is doing what it can with the Champions League final set to be stripped from St Petersburg by UEFA.

And a number of teams have sent messages by way of shirts and signs.

Barcelona and Napoli players joined the appeal before their Europa League clash this evening, coming together to hold a ‘Stop war’ sign up before the game.

You can see the image at the top of this page.