Barcelona have raced into a commanding lead in Naples during their Europa League knockout stage playoff second leg.
The Blaugrana made the trip to Italy on the back of a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the first leg, well aware of the difficult clash that awaited them at Stadi Diego Armando Maradona.
But they didn’t waste any time, taking a two-goal lead early on.
A fierce counter attack from a Napoli corner had Barcelona ahead, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then Adama Traore bursting forward with pace.
The ball wound up reaching Jordi Alba who found the net with a confident finish.
Frenkie de Jong doubled Barcelona’s lead just five minutes later with a fine strike, but the two-goal lead did not last.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen came rushing out out his goal to concede a penalty rather needlessly, and Lorenzo Insigne took care of the rest from the spot.
Barca now have a 2-1 lead on the night and a 3-2 lead on aggregate at time of writing.
You can see the goals below depending on your location.
12 segundos de vértigo. #LaCasadelFútbol pic.twitter.com/pZeoAZq9Zl
— Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 24, 2022
WHAT A GOAL BY FRENKIE DE JONG 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/EqCH6GzA6x
— Ziad is back in pain (@Ziad_EJ) February 24, 2022
⚽️ But d’Insigne sur penalty !#UEL | #NapoliBarca
pic.twitter.com/sAuqlXiGKG
— Actualité – Serie A (@ActualiteSerieA) February 24, 2022