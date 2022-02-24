Barcelona Europa League

(Videos) Barcelona take 2-1 lead in frantic 23 minutes against Napoli

Barcelona have raced into a commanding lead in Naples during their Europa League knockout stage playoff second leg.

The Blaugrana made the trip to Italy on the back of a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the first leg, well aware of the difficult clash that awaited them at Stadi Diego Armando Maradona.

But they didn’t waste any time, taking a two-goal lead early on.

A fierce counter attack from a Napoli corner had Barcelona ahead, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and then Adama Traore bursting forward with pace.

The ball wound up reaching Jordi Alba who found the net with a confident finish.

Frenkie de Jong doubled Barcelona’s lead just five minutes later with a fine strike, but the two-goal lead did not last.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen came rushing out out his goal to concede a penalty rather needlessly, and Lorenzo Insigne took care of the rest from the spot.

Barca now have a 2-1 lead on the night and a 3-2 lead on aggregate at time of writing.

You can see the goals below depending on your location.

