Barcelona face competition from Arsenal to land Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak

Barcelona have identified Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as their Plan B should they prove unable to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund according to Diario Sport.

But the Blaugrana have a serious competitor in their bid to land the Swedish striker. Premier League outfit Arsenal have already contacted his camp and are preparing a summer move, although they won’t countenance paying his €80m release clause.

Mikel Arteta believes that Isak is the perfect man to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona in the January transfer window, and Alexander Lacazette, who’s expected to leave in the summer. But the player’s desire is understood to be to stay in Spain and switch San Sebastian for Camp Nou.

Isak is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt but the fact that he’s finding goals a little harder to come by this season might mean that La Real are more flexible in terms of price. The 22-year-old has scored four goals in La Liga and three in the Europa League.