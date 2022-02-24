Barcelona are still considering a move for Atletico Madrid’s Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez

Barcelona are still paying close attention to Saul Niguez and could consider a move for him in the summer according to Diario Sport. Xavi Hernandez and his team really like the Spaniard and even discussed a move for him during the January transfer window.

Saul is on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season but is hardly featuring at Stamford Bridge. Barcelona currently have Antoine Griezmann out on loan at Atletico so should Los Colchoneros move to purchase the Frenchman Saul could be used as a bargaining chip in the deal.

Saul is thought to be interested in a move to Camp Nou and is a very versatile player. He can play in midfield and at left-back. Saul switched to Atletico’s youth system from Real Madrid’s when he was just 14 and has spent the entirety of his senior career contracted to the club. His spell at Chelsea is his second loan, however, having previously spent 2013/14 at Rayo Vallecano.