Barcelona and Napoli’s predicted lineups for tonight’s clash at the Diego Armando Maradona revealed

Barcelona travel to the Diego Armando Maradona this evening to take on Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League tie. They drew the first leg 1-1 at Camp Nou last Thursday; Piotr Zielinski fired the Italians into a first-half lead only for Ferran Torres to draw the Blaugrana level just shy of the hour mark.

Barcelona followed that draw up with an impressive 4-1 win away at Mestalla against Valencia on Sunday and will hope to continue in that vein of form when they travel to Italy. Napoli, on the other hand, only managed a 1-1 draw away at Cagliari.

Napoli are expected to set up in a 4-3-3 with Alex Meret starting in goal behind a back four of Giovanni di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Juan Jesus and Mario Rui. Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme and Zielinski will play in midfield behind a front three composed of Elif Elmas, Victor Osimhen and Lorenzo Insigne.

Barcelona are expected to set up in a 4-3-3 with Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets will anchor midfield alongside Gavi and Pedri. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ousmane Dembele will lead the line.

