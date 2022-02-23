Xavi Hernandez has named his all-time greatest footballer after being asked about Diego Maradona.

Barcelona are preparing to take on Napoli on Thursday night in their Europa League knockout playoff second leg.

The Blaugrana drew 1-1 in the first leg and now head to Naples needing to win, one way or another, to progress.

Barca will play at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, with Napoli renaming Stadio San Paolo after their legendary star following his death.

And ahead of the game, Xavi has been asked whether he thinks Maradona was the greatest to ever play the game.

But for the Barca head coach, there is only one man he can call the best, and that’s former teammate Lionel Messi.

“It’s my first time here,” he said. “It’s an honour to be here.

“Maradona is one of the best in history. For me, the first is Messi and second is Maradona.

“Many people came to football through him.”

Barca last played in Naples in 2020 when they progressed through a Champions League knockout clash due to a 4-2 aggregate win.

The two sides drew 1-1 in Naples before Messi got on the scoresheet with a 3-1 home win for Barca in the second leg.