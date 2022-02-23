Top Premier League clubs are monitoring Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma closely

Arnaut Danjuma has been a revelation for Villarreal this season. The 25-year-old Dutchman joined the Yellow Submarine during the summer transfer window after a two-year spell with Bournemouth for a fee believed to be around the €25m mark.

He’s thrived ever since landing in La Liga, providing eight goals and two assists in the competition as well as a remarkable four goals and one assist in the Champions League. Villarreal are in the last 16 having drawn the first leg with Juventus last night.

As is inevitable, however, his fine form has attracted suitors. The forward has a release clause of €75m in his contract at Villarreal that comes alive in the summer transfer window. Unai Emery is said to absolutely love the hybrid forward but, according to Fabrizio Romano, top Premier League clubs are interested.

Villarreal are currently sixth in La Liga, three points behind Atletico Madrid and Barcelona and one clear of Real Sociedad. Their ambition will be to break into that top four to secure Champions League football for next season.