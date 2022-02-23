The reason Barcelona’s pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta has just gotten more complicated

Barcelona want to sign Cesar Azpilicueta when his contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this season but the operation is understood to have hit a snag according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 32-year-old has a clause in his contract at Stamford Bridge that means Chelsea can unilaterally renew their captain for one more season. For his part, the London club’s skipper is thought to be open to a move to Barcelona. He’d like to return to Spain after a decade with Chelsea, who he joined from Marseille in 2012.

Barcelona see Azpilicueta as a centre-back who can also play in either full-back position. They like that he’s adept at playing with both three at the back and four at the back. They also really admire his competitive nature and his incredible experience.

The hope is that Chelsea allow Azpilicueta to leave on a free transfer without triggering an additional year out of gratitude for the stellar work he’s done for them over the past decade. At international level, Azpilicueta has earned 36 caps for the Spanish national team and is an important part of Luis Enrique’s team.