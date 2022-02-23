The Kylian Mbappe saga has entered a new phase featuring a less assured Real Madrid

The Kylian Mbappe saga has entered a new phase according to Mundo Deportivo. It had been taken for granted that the Frenchman was going to sign for Real Madrid when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season. That’s no longer been assured with as much certainty.

PSG have offered Mbappe an astronomical short-team, two-year deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the club. The order from Qatar has been to renew the 23-year-old forward by any means necessary as they want him to go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as a PSG player. But Madrid are said to be calm.

They’ve not agreed anything formal with the Frenchman as things stand but they’re said to be confident his desire to head to the Santiago Bernabeu will mean he’s able to withstand any pressure from PSG. The return leg of the Champions League tie between the two clubs is thought to have taken on renewed importance.

Mbappe decided the first leg with a winner deep in stoppage time. If the Parisian outfit go to the Santiago Bernabeu and win, knocking out Madrid, than their hand may indeed be strengthened and that tranquility in the Spanish capital could start to be tested.