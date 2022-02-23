The date and time of the final Clasico of the season has been revealed by La Liga

La Liga have announced the date and time of the final Clasico of the season according to a report by Diario Sport. Barcelona will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid on March 20th at 21:00 CET in the flagship fixture of matchday 29.

Madrid are currently 15 points clear of Barcelona in the league table, although Xavi Hernandez’s outfit do have a game in hand. Los Blancos are fighting with Sevilla for the title as things stand although they have pulled six points clear of the Andalusian outfit.

Barcelona are trying to pull away from fifth-placed Atletico Madrid and chase down third-placed Real Betis to consolidate their place in the top four. Champions League qualification is their ambition.

Madrid travel south to Andalusia to take on Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan three weeks after El Clasico, so if Barcelona could beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side that game will automatically take on a great deal of importance. Barcelona would revel in that.