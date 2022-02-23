Ramon Planes reveals the incredibly low total fee Barcelona will end up having paid for Pedri

Former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes has revealed that the final price for their teenage midfielder Pedri, who they signed from Las Palmas back in the summer of 2020, will end up to be less than €20m including potential add-ons.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who’s also revealed that Planes joked people were unhappy with the fact that Barcelona were spending €5m on an unproven player who was just 17 years of age at the time of the signing. He’s been an absolute find.

Pedri quickly broke into the team under Ronald Koeman, developing a close relationship with the soon-to-depart Lionel Messi and proving himself to be one of the finest midfielders in European football. At the end of the season he travelled to Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics with the Spanish national team.

The boy from the Canary Islands missed the first half of this season through injury but has been a revelation since he returned last month. Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are both highly talented individuals laden with potential but Pedri is already world-class.