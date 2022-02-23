Paris Saint-Germain already know whether Sergio Ramos will be fit to face Real Madrid

There’s understood to be very little chance that Sergio Ramos will be fit to face Real Madrid in Paris Saint-Germain’s second leg clash with them in the last 16 of the Champions League.

There’s absolutely no chance he’ll be fit to face Saint-Etienne this Saturday and little chance he’ll return in time for Nice. That’s according to Le Parisien and Hadrien Grenier.

Ramos joined PSG in the summer when his contract with Madrid expired and the French side were willing to offer him the multi-year contract Madrid weren’t.

But the Andalusian has hardly featured for PSG this season. The 35-year-old, who’s earned 180 caps for the Spanish national team, has made just four Ligue 1 appearances for his new club and hasn’t yet played in the Champions League.

PSG go to the Santiago Bernabeu on March ninth with an advantage after Kylian Mbappe’s stoppage time winner saw them secure a 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.