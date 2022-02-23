Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has responded to his critics amid questionable form.

Ter Stegen has spent much of his career being considered as one of the best keepers in the world.

The German has been brilliant for Barca over many years, but across the back-end of last season and this term, in particular, he has struggled.

Amid niggling injury issues, ter Stegen has been poor, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Many Barcelona fans have criticised him for his displays, questioning whether the 29-year-old’s best days are already behind him.

Ahead of Barca’s Europa League knockout playoff second leg with Napoli on Thursday, ter Stegen has answered questions about his form.

He said: “In every year, I have tried to get better. There are things that I can not influence: if injured, during a period that you cannot work.

“You have to recover well. I am working to return to my best. I am convinced that, as has happened with the team, the results will come.”

Despite his poor form, ter Stegen has remained Barca’s first choice keeper, and that is not going to change.

Still only 29, the German should be able to recover his best form and, of course, Barca will be hoping that’s sooner rather than later.