Joao Felix has put Atletico Madrid ahead against Manchester United this evening.

Atleti have wasted no time at the Wanda Metropolitano in their Champions League round of 16 first leg with United.

Los Rojiblancos took the lead within seven minutes thanks to a superb header from Felix.

Renan Lodi delivered a beautiful curling cross from deep to find Felix, who sprung his marker before launching himself at the ball.

The Portuguese star connected brilliant and found the net by way of the near post.

It was a brilliant header and it will help settle any Atletico Madrid nerves.

Diego Simeone‘s men have been on a difficult run of form over recent weeks, and many fans will have feared this game, even with United enduring a difficult season themselves.

There is still plenty of time to go in this first leg, with the second leg to come as well, of course.

But it’s so far, so good for Atletico Madrid, thanks to that brilliant header, which you can see below depending on you location.