Gerard Pique returns to Barcelona’s squad for Europa League trip to Napoli

Xavi Hernandez has named the squad he’s going to take to Italy tomorrow evening for Barcelona’s Europa League clash with Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. If they can secure an away win they’ll progress to the competition’s last 16.

Gerard Pique has returned to the squad, note Marca, after missing Barcelona’s trip to Mestalla at the weekend following the red card he received against Espanyol in the Barcelona Derby.

Memphis Depay, however, still isn’t fit enough to return. Dani Alves hasn’t been included either as he’s not registered.

The complete list is as follows: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Arnau Tenas, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, Riqui Puig, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite.

Barcelona drew the first leg 1-1 at Camp Nou last Thursday. Piotr Zielinski fired the Italians into a 29th minute lead only for Ferran to equalise from the penalty spot a minute shy of the hour mark.