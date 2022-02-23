Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to transform himself on Champions League nights against Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who transforms on Champions League nights according to Marca. The Portuguese has scored nine goals in 22 Premier League games since returning to Manchester United in the summer but has notched six in five in the Champions League. And tonight he faces Atletico Madrid.

An opponent, of course, he shares quite a bit of history with. He’s beaten them in two Champions League finals with Real Madrid, in Lisbon in 2014 and Milan in 2016. He’s also scored two hat-tricks against Los Colchoneros in the competition.

Because it’s his competition. Nobody has scored more goals than the Portuguese’s 140 or played more games than his 181. That includes the rival of his that he’ll always be measured against, Lionel Messi. But Cristiano’s not content with what he has.

He won his fifth Champions League in 2018 and he has Paco Gento’s record of six in his sights. That competitive drive, the thing that’s made him the player that he is, is dangerous indeed for an Atletico team who aren’t in their best moment. He’ll arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight with one thing on his mind.