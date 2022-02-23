Barcelona could learn Erling Haaland’s fate within the coming weeks.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been linked with a move away from his current club ahead of this summer.

A €75million release clause comes into play this summer, and it’s likely to see Haaland get his big move.

A number of the world’s biggest clubs are expressing an interest in the Norwegian, who appears to be in competition with Kylian Mbappe to be the next best player in the world.

Barcelona have been heavily linked, with the Blaugrana confident of having their La Liga salary allowance raised after restructuring long-term debt and striking a new sponsorship deal with Spotify.

That could put them in a position to land Haaland, but the Dortmund striker is likely to choose very carefully, and while there are signs of progress, Barca are hardly in their best moment currently.

Regardless, it seems we will know more about where Haaland will end up in the coming weeks.

German outlet RTL have reported via Sport that the striker’s decision will ‘certainly become clear’ in the next month to six weeks.

Things could get very interesting, and well ahead of the summer transfer window.