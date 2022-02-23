Barcelona are continuing to monitor Milan midfielder Franck Kessie closely

Barcelona are continuing to monitor Milan’s 25-year-old midfielder Franck Kessie according to Mundo Deportivo. The Ivorian’s contract expires at the end of this season and Barcelona, keen to make use of that market given their financial situation, like him.

Kessie will demand a transfer bonus if he is to sign on a free transfer but it’s not thought that it’s going to be too high compared to his market value. He’s currently valued at €45m by Transfermarkt and given his age he’s got plenty of room to grow.

The Ivorian isn’t the typical profile that Barcelona would go for but that’s why he’s interesting to them. He’d offer something very different to the likes of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez. He’s strong and technically capable.

Internazionale’s Marcelo Brozovic had been linked with a move to Camp Nou as he’s also set to become a free agent at the end of this season. But Barcelona were never interested in him. The scouting reports they conducted weren’t very positive.