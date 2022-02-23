Atletico Madrid suffered a late injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester United this evening.

Los Rojiblancos get their knockout stage campaign underway this evening, taking on United at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti have endured a very difficult season so far, going from La Liga title winners to looking from the outside in in the top four race.

It has been an equally disappointing season for Manchester United, who harboured title ambitions, and they too are now on pace to miss out on Champions League football for next season.

Both Atleti and United very much have rights to wrong as they head into the knockout stages, and it’s a difficult one to call given both sides’ questionable form.

But Atleti won’t be helped by the absence of key midfielder Koke.

Koke has played in Atletico’s last 27 Champions League games consecutively, but he is a late absentee tonight with a small hamstring issue.

Hector Herrera fills in, and you can see the full Atletico lineup below.