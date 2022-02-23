Atletico Madrid allowed a Champions League win to slip from their grasp against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Los Rojiblancos took an early lead in their round of 16 first leg clash with Ralph Rangnick’s men at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Joao Felix scored a stunning header to put his side ahead following an excellent Renan Lodi cross.

Atleti almost doubled their lead before the break when a Felix header was deflected onto the crossbar.

And that goal could have made all the difference, given what was to come late in the game.

An incisive through ball from Bruno Fernandes in the 80th minute put young forward Anthony Elanga through on goal.

And he didn’t disappoint, slotting into the far corner after Jan Oblak showed him a little too much of his goal.

Atleti pushed for a winner and hit the bar again through Felix, though replays showed it would likely have been given as offside.

Diego Simeone’s men will be frustrated with he draw given what was largely a superior performance, though United did improve significantly in the second half.

There are no longer away goals, so the two sides are level heading into the second leg at Old Trafford next month.