Alvaro Morata praises Villarreal for the quality of their play in draw with Juventus

Villarreal drew 1-1 with Juventus at La Ceramica on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the Champions League last 16. Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring in the first minute only for Dani Parejo to draw the Yellow Submarine on level terms in the 66th.

The result means that the tie is very much in the balance and will be decided in the second leg in Turin, which is scheduled to take place on March 16th. Given the away goal rule no longer counts in European competition Villarreal have a very good chance indeed.

Villarreal came into the game sixth in La Liga having recovered after an underwhelming start to their campaign. They’re three points behind Barcelona, 18 behind leaders Real Madrid.

Juventus came into the game fourth in Serie A, still seething after losing their league title to Internazionale last season. They’re three points clear of Atalanta and nine behind pace-setters Milan.

“It was a very competitive game,” Alvaro Morata said post-match as carried by Marca. “They played very well with the ball and we tried to not leave them any space. In two specific plays they lost balance. Everything will be decided in the return leg, because this has already changed a lot without the value of away goals.

“[Vlahovic] is a very young boy, and in his first match he’s scored,” Morata said of his partner. “Imagine what he has ahead of him? He’s a magnificent lad. I’m here, working hard with the aim of helping Juventus finish the season as high up as possible.”