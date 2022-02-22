Villarreal and Juventus name starting lineups ahead of Champions League clash

Villarreal have named their starting lineup for this evening’s Champions League date with Juventus at La Ceramica. It’s the first leg of the last 16 and opponents don’t get much more glamorous than Juventus, one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Unai Emery has opted to start Gero Rulli in goal behind a back four of Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Afonso Pedraza.

Dani Parejo and Etienne Capoue will anchor the midfield with Giovani Lo Celso just ahead of them, flanked by Samuel Chukwueze and Alberto Moreno. Arnaut Danjuma leads the line.

Massimiliano Allegri has set Juventus up in a 4-4-2 shape with Wojciech Szczesny starting in goal behind a back four of Mattia de Sciglio, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro.

Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli will play in central midfield, flanked by Juan Cuadrado and Weston McKennie either side. Alvaro Morata and Dusan Vlahovic lead the line.