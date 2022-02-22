Real Madrid are being careful with two senior stars following the win over Alaves.

Los Blancos returned to winning ways over the weekend, defeating strugglers Alaves 3-0 thanks to goals from Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men have struggled over recent weeks, losing to PSG in the Champions League, as well as Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey.

They have also struggled in La Liga, but the weekend’s win saw Los Blancos re-establish their lead at the top to six points.

Suddenly, things are looking up again for Real Madrid, and especially with star striker Karim Benzema back fit.

But Los Blancos are going to be careful with the Frenchman, as well as senior defender David Alaba.

Both Benzema and Alaba were absent from training on Monday, given extra rest to recover from game action following their recent issues.

Benzema has missed weeks of action recently and Real Madrid do not want to lose him again as they look to close out the title race and turn things around in the second leg of their Champions League clash with PSG.