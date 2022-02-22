Real Madrid have identified Khephren Thuram as their long-term Casemiro replacement

Real Madrid have long been looking for a replacement for Casemiro at the base of their midfield and according to Mundo Deportivo they may have found one in Khephren Thuram.

The 20-year-old is the son of former French footballer Lillian Thuram and the younger brother of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. He plays for Ligue 1 side Nice.

Khephren came through the youth system at Monaco and has even played for them in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid back in the 2018/19 season. He joined Nice in 2019 and has represented the French national team at U17 and U18 level.

Casemiro, 29, is one of the finest midfielders in the game. He’s made 320 appearances for Madrid as well as earning 60 caps for the Brazilian national team. He’s won La Liga twice and the Champions League four times during his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu and doesn’t have a natural replacement in the squad.