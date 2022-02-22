Real Madrid have already made a decision over one of their loan exiles ahead of the summer.

Like any big modern club, Los Blancos are used to having a sea of loan exiles, and many of them never make it back.

But it seems that will not be the case for full-back Alvaro Odriozola, who was bought from Real Sociedad in 2018 for as much as €30 million.

Since then, he has made 31 appearances, exiting on two loan spells, including Bayern Munich and his current one – Fiorentina.

In his latest loan spell, Odriozola has been impressing, with Fiorentina challenging for Europe this season, currently in seventh place.

Witnessing his impressive displays from afar, Real Madrid are said to have already decided to bring the Spain international back ahead of next season.

Diario AS say Los Blancos want him to play a part in next season’s squad, challenging for a starting spot with Dani Carvajal, who has often struggled with injury issues.

Odriozola remains under contract at Real Madrid until 2024 and Fiorentina hold no option to buy in the load deal.