Ralf Rangnick admires how Diego Simeone has made Atletico Madrid respected throughout Europe

Atletico Madrid welcome Manchester United to the Wanda Metropolitano tomorrow evening in a Champions League last 16 clash that’s impossible to call. Neither side are in a good moment although both are most certainly traditional heavyweights.

Atletico, despite their status as La Liga’s defending champions, are currently fifth in the league table although they’re level on points with fourth-placed Barcelona. They’re 15 points behind pace-setting neighbours Real Madrid. Their last game at home saw them lose 1-0 to bottom-placed Levante although they did bounce back to beat Osasuna 3-0 at the weekend.

United are in a similar position in the Premier League. They’re fourth in the league table, four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United but four behind third-placed Chelsea and a whopping 17 off league leaders and city rivals Manchester City.

Speaking pre-match as carried by Marca, United coach Ralf Rangnick touched on the fighting spirit he believes his team has cultivated as well as the respect he has for Diego Simeone, his opposite number. The Argentine has made Atletico a real force.

“I think we’ve shown [a fighting spirit] in the previous games, but it’s all about getting the results and in these last two games we were awarded the three points,” Rangnick said.

“That’s what’s important for the game against Atletico and the games after that in the Premier League. It’s not about whether you play well for 45 or 60 minutes, it’s about getting the result.

[Simeone] has won leagues and many titles with a remarkable way of playing. It’s an emotional team that reflects the character of its coach. He’s one of the most emotional coaches in Europe and his team reflects that. We have to try to prepare our team for this challenge.

“They’re going to be physically, emotionally and mentally very strong. We haven’t played against them yet but I’ve always admired Simeone for how he’s made the club so well-respected throughout Europe. I’m looking forward to the match.”